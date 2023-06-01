The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] Revenue clocked in at $10.28 billion, down -11.69% YTD: What’s Next?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] price plunged by -1.20 percent to reach at -$0.49. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM that BNY Mellon Announces CME Term SOFR as Benchmark Replacement Rate for Outstanding U.S. Dollar LIBOR-Linked Securities After June 30, 2023.

BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) today announced that, after June 30, 2023, CME Term SOFR will be the benchmark replacement rate for all outstanding floating rate and fixed-to-floating rate debt securities and preferred stock issued by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and The Bank of New York Mellon for which three-month U.S. dollar LIBOR serves as the reference rate used in connection with the calculation of the applicable interest or dividends payable (the “USD LIBOR Securities”). The USD LIBOR Securities are:.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Fixed-to-floating rate senior unsecured debt securities issued by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation: CUSIP 06406RAB3.

A sum of 7645390 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.65M shares. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares reached a high of $40.53 and dropped to a low of $39.90 until finishing in the latest session at $40.20.

The one-year BK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.44. The average equity rating for BK stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $53.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 222.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 2.88.

BK Stock Performance Analysis:

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.28. With this latest performance, BK shares dropped by -4.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.86 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.83, while it was recorded at 40.49 for the last single week of trading, and 44.48 for the last 200 days.

BK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 7.24%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] Insider Position Details