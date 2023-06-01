Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] fell -83.73% so far this year. What now?

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TENX] gained 13.31% on the last trading session, reaching $0.36 price per share at the time. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 8:54 AM that Tenax Therapeutics Achieves Major Milestone as USPTO Grants Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application Covering Use of Oral Levosimendan (TNX-103) in Pulmonary Hypertension with Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (PH-HFpEF).

Once granted, this patent will provide intellectual property protection until December 2040, and may qualify for additional U.S. patent term extension beyond 2040.

There are currently no FDA approved treatments for PH-HFpEF, a condition affecting more than 1,600,000 North Americans, with estimates indicating a prevalence of more than 2,000,000 patients by 2030.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. represents 21.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.81 million with the latest information. TENX stock price has been found in the range of $0.35 to $0.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, TENX reached a trading volume of 10880344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TENX shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TENX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24.

Trading performance analysis for TENX stock

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.41. With this latest performance, TENX shares gained by 13.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TENX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.35 for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3751, while it was recorded at 0.3324 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0960 for the last 200 days.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -385.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -235.14.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.40 and a Current Ratio set at 15.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]