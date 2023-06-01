T Stamp Inc. [IDAI] is 5.59% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

T Stamp Inc. [NASDAQ: IDAI] traded at a high on 05/31/23, posting a 23.90 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.54. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Trust Stamp Announces Notice of Allowance for New U.S. Patent Related to Identity Authentication Via the Control of Third-Party Accounts.

The patent titled, “Systems and Methods for Identity Verification via Third-Party Account,” uses a proprietary process to establish control of one or more third-party accounts as a primary or secondary identity authentication factor and is intended to complement Trust Stamp’s AI-generated Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token (IT2) technology.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 24634793 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of T Stamp Inc. stands at 28.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 21.20%.

The market cap for IDAI stock reached $17.04 million, with 5.04 million shares outstanding and 3.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 748.38K shares, IDAI reached a trading volume of 24634793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T Stamp Inc. [IDAI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDAI shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T Stamp Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.68.

How has IDAI stock performed recently?

T Stamp Inc. [IDAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.11. With this latest performance, IDAI shares gained by 37.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.55 for T Stamp Inc. [IDAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.22, while it was recorded at 1.98 for the last single week of trading, and 3.78 for the last 200 days.

T Stamp Inc. [IDAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T Stamp Inc. [IDAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -224.30 and a Gross Margin at +52.73. T Stamp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -224.54.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -453.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -160.40.

T Stamp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for T Stamp Inc. [IDAI]