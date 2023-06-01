Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] Stock trading around $11.26 per share: What’s Next?

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.43% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.74%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Sabra Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra,” the “Company” or “we”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) today announced its results of operations for the first quarter of 2023.

Over the last 12 months, SBRA stock dropped by -18.41%. The one-year Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.27. The average equity rating for SBRA stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.60 billion, with 231.16 million shares outstanding and 228.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, SBRA stock reached a trading volume of 7293804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBRA shares is $12.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

SBRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.74. With this latest performance, SBRA shares dropped by -0.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.31 for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.15, while it was recorded at 10.73 for the last single week of trading, and 12.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.26 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.55.

Return on Total Capital for SBRA is now 4.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.40. Additionally, SBRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] managed to generate an average of -$1,847,738 per employee.

SBRA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. go to 7.30%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] Insider Position Details