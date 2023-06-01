Rollins Inc. [ROL] gain 7.61% so far this year. What now?

Rollins Inc. [NYSE: ROL] loss -0.25% on the last trading session, reaching $39.32 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 9:12 AM that Rollins to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) (“Rollins” or the “Company”), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, today announced that Kenneth Krause, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer will present at the following investor conferences:.

UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace, June 6th, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. – 8:40 a.m. E.T.

Rollins Inc. represents 492.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.43 billion with the latest information. ROL stock price has been found in the range of $38.91 to $39.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, ROL reached a trading volume of 7846209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rollins Inc. [ROL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROL shares is $42.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rollins Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROL in the course of the last twelve months was 87.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for ROL stock

Rollins Inc. [ROL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.31. With this latest performance, ROL shares dropped by -4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.37 for Rollins Inc. [ROL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.65, while it was recorded at 39.48 for the last single week of trading, and 37.71 for the last 200 days.

Rollins Inc. [ROL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rollins Inc. [ROL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.30 and a Gross Margin at +48.08. Rollins Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.67.

Return on Total Capital for ROL is now 31.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rollins Inc. [ROL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.54. Additionally, ROL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rollins Inc. [ROL] managed to generate an average of $21,045 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Rollins Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Rollins Inc. [ROL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rollins Inc. go to 8.20%.

