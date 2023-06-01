Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] Revenue clocked in at $11.70 million, up 10.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] loss -9.02% or -0.12 points to close at $1.21 with a heavy trading volume of 23638987 shares. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 9:01 AM that Remark AI solution wins a $6 million 30-month recurring revenue subscription contract to provide Rio De Janeiro police cars with license plate and mobile facial recognition capabilities utilizing Remark’s proprietary artificial intelligence solutions.

Remark AI’s license plate and mobile facial recognition solutions allow the police force to automate, screen and identify suspected vehicles and persons of interest while following their routine patrol traffic.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK), a leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions, today announced it has won the first phase of a rollout by the Rio De Janeiro police department to equip their existing police car fleet with license plate and facial recognition capabilities. The deployment, scheduled to be completed over the next 120 days, is a 30-month recurring revenue subscription contract valued at over $6 million. The current technical due diligence period, when passed, will immediately grant additional revenue opportunities for Phase 2 and Phase 3.

It opened the trading session at $1.49, the shares rose to $1.83 and dropped to $1.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MARK points out that the company has recorded -49.90% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -39.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 345.31K shares, MARK reached to a volume of 23638987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Remark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29.

Trading performance analysis for MARK stock

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.04. With this latest performance, MARK shares gained by 6.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.28 for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1600, while it was recorded at 1.1920 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0674 for the last 200 days.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.99 and a Gross Margin at +27.17. Remark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +171.81.

Return on Total Capital for MARK is now -52.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 232.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 250.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 63.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.30. Additionally, MARK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] managed to generate an average of $371,243 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Remark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]