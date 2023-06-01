Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] Revenue clocked in at $68.57 billion, down -8.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] price plunged by -0.73 percent to reach at -$0.68. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Raytheon Technologies to Host 2023 Investor Meeting.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) announced it will host an investor meeting on June 19, 2023 with presentations from management from 2:30 a.m. – 5:45 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. local time in Paris). During the event, Raytheon Technologies Chairman and CEO Greg Hayes, and other members of the executive team, will provide details on the company’s long-term growth strategy and outlook.

The meeting will be broadcast live on the Internet at investors.rtx.com and will be archived on the website afterward. Corresponding presentations will be available on the site prior to the meeting.

A sum of 9969326 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.23M shares. Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares reached a high of $92.87 and dropped to a low of $91.95 until finishing in the latest session at $92.14.

The one-year RTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.05. The average equity rating for RTX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $109.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.04.

RTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, RTX shares dropped by -8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.17 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.94, while it was recorded at 93.00 for the last single week of trading, and 95.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Raytheon Technologies Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.89 and a Gross Margin at +20.38. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.78.

Return on Total Capital for RTX is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.61. Additionally, RTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] managed to generate an average of $28,659 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

RTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 10.30%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] Insider Position Details