Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] is 1.53% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE: OTIS] traded at a low on 05/31/23, posting a -2.12 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $79.51. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 9:40 AM that Otis Awards Scholarships to 60 Female STEM Students.

60 female students in China were recently awarded scholarships by Otis Elevator Company (Otis) in collaboration with China Women’s Development Foundation (CWDF).

The scholarship is intended for students majoring in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields at Tianjin University and Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications. Winners were selected based on their academic performance, extra-curricular credentials and passion for community impact.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6744543 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Otis Worldwide Corporation stands at 1.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.51%.

The market cap for OTIS stock reached $32.72 billion, with 414.30 million shares outstanding and 413.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, OTIS reached a trading volume of 6744543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTIS shares is $87.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otis Worldwide Corporation is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for OTIS in the course of the last twelve months was 44.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has OTIS stock performed recently?

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.32. With this latest performance, OTIS shares dropped by -7.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.60 for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.78, while it was recorded at 81.01 for the last single week of trading, and 78.19 for the last 200 days.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.16 and a Gross Margin at +28.78. Otis Worldwide Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.16.

Return on Total Capital for OTIS is now 56.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.54. Additionally, OTIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 308.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] managed to generate an average of $18,159 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.Otis Worldwide Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Otis Worldwide Corporation go to 8.80%.

Insider trade positions for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]