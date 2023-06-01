Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV] Revenue clocked in at $482.80 million, up 35.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Momentive Global Inc. [NASDAQ: MNTV] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 3:06 PM that Consortium led by Symphony Technology Group Completes Acquisition of Momentive Global.

Momentive, the maker of SurveyMonkey, today announced the completion of its acquisition by an investor consortium led by Symphony Technology Group (STG) in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.5 billion. The acquisition was previously announced on March 13, 2023, and approved by Momentive shareholders at the Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 31, 2023.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Momentive shareholders will receive $9.46 per share. As a result of the completion of this transaction, Momentive common stock will cease trading and will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Momentive will operate as a privately held company and remain headquartered in San Mateo, California.

A sum of 7550333 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.82M shares. Momentive Global Inc. shares reached a high of $9.46 and dropped to a low of $9.45 until finishing in the latest session at $9.45.

The one-year MNTV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.21. The average equity rating for MNTV stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNTV shares is $9.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNTV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Momentive Global Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, MNTV shares gained by 0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.56 for Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.36, while it was recorded at 9.44 for the last single week of trading, and 7.79 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.07 and a Gross Margin at +81.49. Momentive Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.69.

Return on Total Capital for MNTV is now -10.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.06. Additionally, MNTV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV] managed to generate an average of -$64,208 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Momentive Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Momentive Global Inc. go to 40.49%.

