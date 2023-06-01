Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] Revenue clocked in at $8.05 billion, up 7.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ: MCHP] price plunged by -2.07 percent to reach at -$1.59. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Microchip Technology to Present at the Goldman Sachs Global Semiconductor Conference.

Any forward looking statements made during the presentation are qualified in their entirety by the discussion of risks set forth in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Copies of SEC filings can be obtained for free at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services.

A sum of 7860424 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.80M shares. Microchip Technology Incorporated shares reached a high of $77.46 and dropped to a low of $74.93 until finishing in the latest session at $75.26.

The one-year MCHP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.13. The average equity rating for MCHP stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $94.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 16.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MCHP Stock Performance Analysis:

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.04. With this latest performance, MCHP shares dropped by -0.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.33 for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.60, while it was recorded at 75.64 for the last single week of trading, and 73.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microchip Technology Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.88 and a Gross Margin at +58.78. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.74.

Microchip Technology Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

MCHP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Incorporated go to 13.80%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] Insider Position Details