Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] Is Currently -17.97 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] loss -17.97% or -0.05 points to close at $0.21 with a heavy trading volume of 13800118 shares. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 4:35 PM that Meta Materials Appoints Uzi Sasson as CFO and COO.

Tech executive brings over 30 years of finance and operations leadership.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (Nasdaq:MMAT), (FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that Mr. Uzi Sasson has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective April 20, 2023. He replaces current CFO and COO Ken Rice, who is retiring.

It opened the trading session at $0.25, the shares rose to $0.252 and dropped to $0.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MMAT points out that the company has recorded -88.40% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.00M shares, MMAT reached to a volume of 13800118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for MMAT stock

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.95. With this latest performance, MMAT shares gained by 10.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.97 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2915, while it was recorded at 0.2382 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8455 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -816.31 and a Gross Margin at -36.44. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -775.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.47.

Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

