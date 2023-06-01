Market cap of UGI Corporation [UGI] reaches 5.70B – now what?

UGI Corporation [NYSE: UGI] plunged by -$0.28 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $28.235 during the day while it closed the day at $27.97. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM that AmeriGas Partners, L.P. and AmeriGas Finance Corp. Announce Results of Tender Offer for any and all of their Outstanding 5.625% Senior Notes due 2024.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) announced today that its subsidiaries, AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (“AmeriGas Partners”) and AmeriGas Finance Corp., (together with AmeriGas Partners, the “Offerors”) have received, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 26, 2023 (the “Expiration Time”), tenders from holders of $639,774,000 in aggregate principal amount (excluding tenders through guaranteed delivery procedures), representing approximately 94.78%, of the Offerors’ 5.625% Senior Notes due 2024 (CUSIP: 030981 AH7) (the “2024 Notes”), in connection with its previously announced tender offer (the “Tender Offer”), which commenced on May 22, 2023 and is described in the Offer to Purchase, dated May 22, 2023, and the related Letter of Transmittal and Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (the “Offer Documents”).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The Offerors’ obligation to accept for purchase, and to pay for, any 2024 Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer is subject to a number of conditions set forth in the Offer Documents, including the Offerors successful completion of one or more debt financing transactions, including potential debt securities offerings, in an amount sufficient, together with cash on hand, a cash contribution from UGI and/or other sources of liquidity to (i) fund the purchase of validly tendered 2024 Notes accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer and (ii) pay all fees and expenses associated with the foregoing financing and the Tender Offer.

UGI Corporation stock has also loss -0.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UGI stock has declined by -24.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.22% and lost -24.55% year-on date.

The market cap for UGI stock reached $5.70 billion, with 209.86 million shares outstanding and 208.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, UGI reached a trading volume of 10141674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UGI Corporation [UGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UGI shares is $40.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UGI Corporation is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for UGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

UGI stock trade performance evaluation

UGI Corporation [UGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, UGI shares dropped by -17.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.55 for UGI Corporation [UGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.07, while it was recorded at 27.98 for the last single week of trading, and 36.13 for the last 200 days.

UGI Corporation [UGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UGI Corporation [UGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.43 and a Gross Margin at +24.15. UGI Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.61.

Return on Total Capital for UGI is now 3.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UGI Corporation [UGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 121.60. Additionally, UGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UGI Corporation [UGI] managed to generate an average of $228,298 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.UGI Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UGI Corporation [UGI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGI Corporation go to 5.75%.

UGI Corporation [UGI]: Insider Ownership positions