Market cap of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] reaches 8.95B – now what?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ: PAA] plunged by -$0.49 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $13.33 during the day while it closed the day at $12.92. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Plains All American Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results; Reaffirms 2023 Guidance.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) today reported first-quarter 2023 results and reaffirmed 2023 guidance as highlighted below:.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock has also loss -5.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PAA stock has declined by -1.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.69% and gained 9.86% year-on date.

The market cap for PAA stock reached $8.95 billion, with 698.00 million shares outstanding and 451.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, PAA reached a trading volume of 7334737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $15.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PAA stock trade performance evaluation

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.35. With this latest performance, PAA shares gained by 0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.07 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.87, while it was recorded at 13.45 for the last single week of trading, and 12.25 for the last 200 days.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.21 and a Gross Margin at +2.78. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.81.

Return on Total Capital for PAA is now 5.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.25. Additionally, PAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] managed to generate an average of $251,707 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.02.Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. go to 2.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: Insider Ownership positions