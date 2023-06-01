Market cap of NetApp Inc. [NTAP] reaches 13.97B – now what?

NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ: NTAP] traded at a low on 05/31/23, posting a -3.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $66.35. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 4:01 PM that NetApp Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

Net revenues of $1.58 billion for the fourth quarter;Net revenues of $6.36 billion for fiscal year 2023.

Introduced significant innovation, including C-series, a new family of capacity all-flash storage systems, and NetApp™ Advance, a new portfolio of storage programs and guarantees to help customers cost-effectively future proof their on-premises environments.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7410735 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NetApp Inc. stands at 2.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.11%.

The market cap for NTAP stock reached $13.97 billion, with 216.00 million shares outstanding and 213.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, NTAP reached a trading volume of 7410735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NetApp Inc. [NTAP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTAP shares is $70.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NetApp Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTAP in the course of the last twelve months was 24.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has NTAP stock performed recently?

NetApp Inc. [NTAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, NTAP shares gained by 4.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.12 for NetApp Inc. [NTAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.36, while it was recorded at 68.05 for the last single week of trading, and 66.12 for the last 200 days.

NetApp Inc. [NTAP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NetApp Inc. [NTAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.13 and a Gross Margin at +66.62. NetApp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.81.

Return on Total Capital for NTAP is now 33.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 123.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NetApp Inc. [NTAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 350.84. Additionally, NTAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 315.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NetApp Inc. [NTAP] managed to generate an average of $78,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.NetApp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for NetApp Inc. [NTAP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NetApp Inc. go to 7.91%.

Insider trade positions for NetApp Inc. [NTAP]