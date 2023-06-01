Market cap of Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] reaches 26.64B – now what?

Nasdaq Inc. [NASDAQ: NDAQ] surged by $0.4 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $55.62 during the day while it closed the day at $55.35. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM that SET Launches New Trading System Leveraging Nasdaq Technology to Meet End-to-End Investment Needs.

This implementation marks a significant milestone in the ongoing development of the modern Thai capital market, established to promote economic growth and stability, and to develop people’s standard of living. Today, SET has the highest liquidity among ASEAN exchanges, a position the exchange has held for more than 10 years. In 2022, capital raised through IPOs totaled 3.46 billion USD, the highest in ASEAN and the fourth-largest in Asia, following China, South Korea, and India. 26 listed companies are members of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, reflecting the leading role SET is playing helping to drive institutional capital to sustainable businesses.

Nasdaq Inc. stock has also gained 1.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NDAQ stock has declined by -0.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.48% and lost -9.78% year-on date.

The market cap for NDAQ stock reached $26.64 billion, with 489.93 million shares outstanding and 340.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, NDAQ reached a trading volume of 7539720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NDAQ shares is $63.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NDAQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nasdaq Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for NDAQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for NDAQ in the course of the last twelve months was 23.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

NDAQ stock trade performance evaluation

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, NDAQ shares gained by 0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NDAQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.02 for Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.72, while it was recorded at 54.31 for the last single week of trading, and 59.13 for the last 200 days.

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.94 and a Gross Margin at +53.39. Nasdaq Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.07.

Return on Total Capital for NDAQ is now 13.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.00. Additionally, NDAQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] managed to generate an average of $176,415 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Nasdaq Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NDAQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nasdaq Inc. go to 4.38%.

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]: Insider Ownership positions