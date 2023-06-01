Market cap of Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] reaches 20.78B – now what?

Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE: HRL] plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $38.69 during the day while it closed the day at $38.25. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 3:05 PM that Hormel Foods Welcomes Newest Class of Inspired Summer Interns.

The company continues to offer award-winning internship program to more than 85 collegiate students.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Hormel Foods, a Fortune 500 global branded food company (NYSE: HRL), is proud to welcome the newest class of inspired interns to its award-winning summer internship program. The company is hosting 87 college students who represent over 40 colleges and universities throughout the United States.

Hormel Foods Corporation stock has also loss -2.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HRL stock has declined by -12.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.11% and lost -16.03% year-on date.

The market cap for HRL stock reached $20.78 billion, with 546.38 million shares outstanding and 287.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, HRL reached a trading volume of 6813795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRL shares is $43.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRL stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hormel Foods Corporation is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRL in the course of the last twelve months was 170.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

HRL stock trade performance evaluation

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.17. With this latest performance, HRL shares dropped by -5.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.54 for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.67, while it was recorded at 38.44 for the last single week of trading, and 44.41 for the last 200 days.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.04 and a Gross Margin at +17.09. Hormel Foods Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.03.

Return on Total Capital for HRL is now 11.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.80. Additionally, HRL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] managed to generate an average of $49,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Hormel Foods Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hormel Foods Corporation go to 3.30%.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]: Insider Ownership positions