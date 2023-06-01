Market cap of Bumble Inc. [BMBL] reaches 2.06B – now what?

Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ: BMBL] plunged by -$1.0 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $16.24 during the day while it closed the day at $15.30. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Bumble Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, today announced that management will participate at the following investor conferences:.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications ConferenceBoston, MAMonday, May 22, 2023Fireside Chat at 1:50 p.m. ET.

Bumble Inc. stock has also loss -14.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BMBL stock has declined by -37.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.67% and lost -27.32% year-on date.

The market cap for BMBL stock reached $2.06 billion, with 131.92 million shares outstanding and 128.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, BMBL reached a trading volume of 8926080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bumble Inc. [BMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMBL shares is $24.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bumble Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90.

BMBL stock trade performance evaluation

Bumble Inc. [BMBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.09. With this latest performance, BMBL shares dropped by -13.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.71 for Bumble Inc. [BMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.78, while it was recorded at 16.52 for the last single week of trading, and 22.14 for the last 200 days.

Bumble Inc. [BMBL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bumble Inc. [BMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.90 and a Gross Margin at +62.46. Bumble Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.83.

Return on Total Capital for BMBL is now 0.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bumble Inc. [BMBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.43. Additionally, BMBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bumble Inc. [BMBL] managed to generate an average of -$83,943 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Bumble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Bumble Inc. [BMBL]: Insider Ownership positions