Market cap of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX] reaches 5.29M – now what?

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: BJDX] traded at a high on 05/31/23, posting a 22.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.24. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 6:36 AM that BJDX: Orchestrating a New Testing Standard.

By John Vandermosten, CFA.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18558054 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. stands at 37.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 21.45%.

The market cap for BJDX stock reached $5.29 million, with 20.38 million shares outstanding and 11.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 125.91K shares, BJDX reached a trading volume of 18558054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BJDX shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BJDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BJDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

How has BJDX stock performed recently?

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.07. With this latest performance, BJDX shares dropped by -21.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BJDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.65 for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3342, while it was recorded at 0.2263 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6146 for the last 200 days.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3741.48 and a Gross Margin at -41.87. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3733.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.83.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Insider trade positions for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX]