Market cap of Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] reaches 87.78B – now what?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] surged by $0.26 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $179.995 during the day while it closed the day at $177.69. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Analog Devices to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chair, Vincent Roche, will speak at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast for the conference may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices’ website at investor.analog.com. An archived replay will also be available following the webcast.

Analog Devices Inc. stock has also loss -5.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADI stock has declined by -2.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.34% and gained 8.33% year-on date.

The market cap for ADI stock reached $87.78 billion, with 504.71 million shares outstanding and 499.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, ADI reached a trading volume of 7033512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $206.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 5.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 37.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ADI stock trade performance evaluation

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.44. With this latest performance, ADI shares dropped by -2.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.49 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 185.54, while it was recorded at 175.45 for the last single week of trading, and 168.84 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.37 and a Gross Margin at +54.19. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.88.

Return on Total Capital for ADI is now 7.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.03. Additionally, ADI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] managed to generate an average of $112,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 5.97%.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: Insider Ownership positions