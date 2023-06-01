Market cap of AECOM [ACM] reaches 10.79B – now what?

AECOM [NYSE: ACM] surged by $1.24 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $78.32 during the day while it closed the day at $78.05. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 6:55 AM that AECOM to conduct PFAS investigation and remediation for U.S. Army National Guard facilities nationwide.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today that its joint venture was awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to deliver per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) remedial investigations, feasibility studies, removal actions, and associated work at Army National Guard (ARNG) facilities nationwide. This work builds on AECOM’s prior experience executing extensive preliminary PFAS investigations at ARNG facilities for USACE.

“PFAS present a social and environmental challenge, one we’re tackling aggressively through our Sustainable Legacies strategy,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “Our track record in PFAS extends over two decades, and our teams bring deep technical excellence and a drive to continuously innovate solutions as we partner with new and long-term clients to address the impact of PFAS on communities.”.

AECOM stock has also loss -0.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACM stock has declined by -11.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.38% and lost -8.10% year-on date.

The market cap for ACM stock reached $10.79 billion, with 138.93 million shares outstanding and 137.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 842.11K shares, ACM reached a trading volume of 6592331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's what leading stock market gurus have to say about AECOM [ACM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACM shares is $100.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AECOM is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACM in the course of the last twelve months was 26.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ACM stock trade performance evaluation

AECOM [ACM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.33. With this latest performance, ACM shares dropped by -6.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.72 for AECOM [ACM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.16, while it was recorded at 77.04 for the last single week of trading, and 80.47 for the last 200 days.

AECOM [ACM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AECOM [ACM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.33 and a Gross Margin at +6.78. AECOM’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.96.

Return on Total Capital for ACM is now 12.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AECOM [ACM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.96. Additionally, ACM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AECOM [ACM] managed to generate an average of $7,782 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.AECOM’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AECOM [ACM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AECOM go to 14.06%.

AECOM [ACM]: Insider Ownership positions