Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] Stock trading around $104.91 per share: What’s Next?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.67% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.56%. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 12:40 PM that Truck Donation Helps Put Tribal University Students on the Road to Jobs.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Navajo Technical University in New Mexico has increased its capacity to help students meet the increasing demand for drivers in the U.S. trucking industry.

Over the last 12 months, MPC stock rose by 2.75%. The one-year Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.75. The average equity rating for MPC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.80 billion, with 444.00 million shares outstanding and 423.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, MPC stock reached a trading volume of 12825862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $145.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MPC Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.56. With this latest performance, MPC shares dropped by -14.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.06 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.42, while it was recorded at 108.31 for the last single week of trading, and 115.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Petroleum Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.15 and a Gross Margin at +12.71. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.14.

Return on Total Capital for MPC is now 32.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.70. Additionally, MPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] managed to generate an average of $811,011 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.02.Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] Insider Position Details