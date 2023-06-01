Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] Stock trading around $18.38 per share: What’s Next?

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.27% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.22%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 6:50 AM that Kimco Realty® Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

– Strong Leasing Volume Drives Growth in Occupancy and Leasing Spreads –.

– Lowers Leverage with Ongoing Monetization of Albertsons Investment –.

Over the last 12 months, KIM stock dropped by -22.16%. The one-year Kimco Realty Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.8. The average equity rating for KIM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.28 billion, with 615.86 million shares outstanding and 605.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, KIM stock reached a trading volume of 7462954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $22.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

KIM Stock Performance Analysis:

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.22. With this latest performance, KIM shares dropped by -2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.56 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.61, while it was recorded at 18.10 for the last single week of trading, and 20.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kimco Realty Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.12 and a Gross Margin at +40.04. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.17.

Return on Total Capital for KIM is now 3.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.90. Additionally, KIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] managed to generate an average of $193,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] Insider Position Details