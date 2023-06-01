Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] is -6.72% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] traded at a low on 05/31/23, posting a -3.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $59.70. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM that NRG Park and Johnson Controls kick off historic sustainability initiative saving an estimated $54 million and reducing significant GHG emissions.

Through an energy savings performance contract, infrastructure updates at NRG Park will be entirely funded by savings, with additional savings redirected back to Harris County.

The project will significantly reduce carbon emissions in alignment with Harris County’s Climate Action Plan, which aims to reduce carbon emissions by 40% by 2030.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8578229 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Johnson Controls International plc stands at 2.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.20%.

The market cap for JCI stock reached $40.40 billion, with 686.80 million shares outstanding and 685.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, JCI reached a trading volume of 8578229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $71.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 310.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has JCI stock performed recently?

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.66. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.97 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.72, while it was recorded at 61.01 for the last single week of trading, and 60.70 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 15.68%.

Insider trade positions for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]