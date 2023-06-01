Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] Is Currently 0.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Iron Mountain Incorporated [NYSE: IRM] closed the trading session at $53.42 on 05/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $52.815, while the highest price level was $53.67. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Iron Mountain to Participate in Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services, today announced that William Meaney, President & CEO and Barry Hytinen, EVP & CFO will present at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:00 am ET.

You may access the webcast on the Investor Relations section of www.ironmountain.com under News & Events, Investor Events or by clicking here: Webcast Link.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.16 percent and weekly performance of -2.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, IRM reached to a volume of 8899847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRM shares is $57.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iron Mountain Incorporated is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

IRM stock trade performance evaluation

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.36. With this latest performance, IRM shares dropped by -3.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.90 for Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.63, while it was recorded at 53.51 for the last single week of trading, and 52.11 for the last 200 days.

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.50 and a Gross Margin at +42.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.91.

Return on Total Capital for IRM is now 7.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,087.73. Additionally, IRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,028.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] managed to generate an average of $21,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Iron Mountain Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Iron Mountain Incorporated go to 6.50%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM]: Insider Ownership positions