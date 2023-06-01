Intuit Inc. [INTU] Stock trading around $419.12 per share: What’s Next?

Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ: INTU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.21% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.82%. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Founder and CEO of Intuit Credit Karma, Kenneth Lin to Present at Bank of America Global Technology Conference.

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, announced today that Kenneth Lin, founder and chief executive officer of Intuit Credit Karma, will present at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference on June 6, 2023.

The fireside chat will begin at 10:00 a.m. pacific time (1:00 p.m. eastern time) and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit’s investor relations website at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

Over the last 12 months, INTU stock dropped by -0.80%. The one-year Intuit Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.33. The average equity rating for INTU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $116.08 billion, with 281.00 million shares outstanding and 273.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, INTU stock reached a trading volume of 6180412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Intuit Inc. [INTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTU shares is $489.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuit Inc. is set at 14.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTU in the course of the last twelve months was 34.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

INTU Stock Performance Analysis:

Intuit Inc. [INTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.82. With this latest performance, INTU shares dropped by -5.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.69 for Intuit Inc. [INTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 432.94, while it was recorded at 414.53 for the last single week of trading, and 414.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intuit Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intuit Inc. [INTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.70 and a Gross Margin at +77.82. Intuit Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.23.

Return on Total Capital for INTU is now 14.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intuit Inc. [INTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.86. Additionally, INTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intuit Inc. [INTU] managed to generate an average of $119,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Intuit Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

INTU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intuit Inc. go to 15.92%.

Intuit Inc. [INTU] Insider Position Details