Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] Stock trading around $6.28 per share: What’s Next?

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ: GFAI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.28% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.02%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Guardforce AI Announces Closing of Underwritten Public Offering and Exercise of Full Over-Allotment Option.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, acted as the lead book-running manager for the Offering. Spartan Capital Securities, LLC acted as the co-manager for the Offering.

Over the last 12 months, GFAI stock dropped by -72.69%. The one-year Guardforce AI Co. Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.07. The average equity rating for GFAI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $45.15 million, with 6.88 million shares outstanding and 6.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, GFAI stock reached a trading volume of 12584968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFAI shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardforce AI Co. Limited is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

GFAI Stock Performance Analysis:

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.02. With this latest performance, GFAI shares dropped by -56.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.58 for Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.01, while it was recorded at 5.64 for the last single week of trading, and 9.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Guardforce AI Co. Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.20 and a Gross Margin at +3.58. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -144.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.91.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] Insider Position Details