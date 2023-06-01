Graco Inc. [GGG] is 13.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Graco Inc. [NYSE: GGG] price plunged by -0.46 percent to reach at -$0.35. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Graco Inc. Appoints Heather L. Anfang to the Board of Directors.

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) announced today that Heather L. Anfang has been appointed as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective May 12, 2023.

Ms. Anfang serves as Senior Vice President, General Manager, U.S. Dairy Foods at Land O’ Lakes, Inc., a leading agribusiness and food company and one of the largest producers of dairy products in the United States. She has held this position, in which she oversees a $4 billion business, since 2019. Ms. Anfang previously served in various marketing and ecommerce roles of increasing leadership responsibility throughout her more than twenty-year career at Land O’ Lakes. Before joining Land O’ Lakes in 1999, she started her career in marketing and client services at The Pillsbury Company, LLC and Information Resources, Inc. She currently serves on the boards of Eggland’s Best, the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy and the Consumer Brands Association.

A sum of 7386494 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 819.38K shares. Graco Inc. shares reached a high of $76.78 and dropped to a low of $75.77 until finishing in the latest session at $76.49.

The one-year GGG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.3. The average equity rating for GGG stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Graco Inc. [GGG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GGG shares is $84.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GGG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graco Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for GGG in the course of the last twelve months was 129.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

GGG Stock Performance Analysis:

Graco Inc. [GGG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.65. With this latest performance, GGG shares dropped by -4.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.70 for Graco Inc. [GGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.96, while it was recorded at 76.51 for the last single week of trading, and 68.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Graco Inc. Fundamentals:

Graco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

GGG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GGG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graco Inc. go to 10.40%.

Graco Inc. [GGG] Insider Position Details