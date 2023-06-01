Gold Fields Limited [GFI] is 46.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gold Fields Limited [NYSE: GFI] traded at a high on 05/31/23, posting a 3.49 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.12. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 3:02 AM that Gold Fields Limited – Operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2023.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) is pleased to provide an operational update for the quarter ended 31 March 2023. Detailed financial and operational results are provided on a six-monthly basis i.e. at the end of June and December.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6529232 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gold Fields Limited stands at 3.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.98%.

The market cap for GFI stock reached $13.91 billion, with 891.30 million shares outstanding and 858.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.04M shares, GFI reached a trading volume of 6529232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gold Fields Limited [GFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $16.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Limited is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFI in the course of the last twelve months was 44.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has GFI stock performed recently?

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, GFI shares dropped by -1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.24 for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.91, while it was recorded at 14.74 for the last single week of trading, and 11.05 for the last 200 days.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gold Fields Limited [GFI] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.82 and a Gross Margin at +37.21. Gold Fields Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.59.

Return on Total Capital for GFI is now 24.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.02. Additionally, GFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] managed to generate an average of $1,829,433 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Gold Fields Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gold Fields Limited go to 8.50%.

Insider trade positions for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]