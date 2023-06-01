Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] moved up 1.86: Why It’s Important

Gen Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: GEN] closed the trading session at $17.54 on 05/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.08, while the highest price level was $17.63. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM that Gen Named One of the Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S.

Gen

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.15 percent and weekly performance of 3.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, GEN reached to a volume of 17286793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEN shares is $23.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gen Digital Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEN in the course of the last twelve months was 25.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

GEN stock trade performance evaluation

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.42. With this latest performance, GEN shares dropped by -0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.76 for Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.06, while it was recorded at 17.11 for the last single week of trading, and 20.47 for the last 200 days.

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.13 and a Gross Margin at +77.20. Gen Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 128.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79.

Gen Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gen Digital Inc. go to 13.90%.

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]: Insider Ownership positions