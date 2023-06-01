Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] moved down -2.66: Why It’s Important

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] closed the trading session at $24.54 on 05/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.225, while the highest price level was $25.15. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Equitable Holdings Increases Common Stock Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Dividends.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: EQH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock, representing a 10% increase from the prior quarter. The dividend on the common stock will be payable June 12, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.49 percent and weekly performance of -2.54 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, EQH reached to a volume of 12287198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $35.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.16.

EQH stock trade performance evaluation

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.54. With this latest performance, EQH shares dropped by -5.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.26 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.74, while it was recorded at 25.04 for the last single week of trading, and 28.58 for the last 200 days.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.45. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.73.

Return on Total Capital for EQH is now 20.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 283.41. Additionally, EQH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,104.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] managed to generate an average of $217,683 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 10.86%.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: Insider Ownership positions