DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] Is Currently -2.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] loss -2.23% or -1.53 points to close at $67.19 with a heavy trading volume of 6346344 shares. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 10:00 AM that DuPont Performance Building Solutions & Corian® Design Highlight 41% Reduction in GHG Emissions.

Releases Annual Sustainability Progress Update.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

In 2022, DuPont Performance Building Solutions and Corian® Design achieved a 41% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions over the last three years, as demonstrated in their 2023 Sustainability Progress Report released today. This accomplishment supports the business’ sustainability commitment to partner with customers and the building industry to help drive whole life carbon of buildings to zero, advance circularity of building materials, and utilize safer chemistries, to realize a shared vision of sustainability within the built environment. As a highlighted in the report, this significant reduction in GHG emissions was enabled by product innovation that has delivered low embodied carbon products to the market, including low Global Warming Potential (GWP) Froth-Pak™ Spray Foam Insulation and Styrofoam™ Brand ST-100 Series extruded polystyrene foam insulation. These reformulations advanced the business’s progress against its commitment to reduce GHG emissions from operations by 75 percent by 2030, relative to a 2019 baseline, and support DuPont’s overall Acting on Climate Goal, while also helping DuPont Performance Building Solutions and Corian® Design customers advance their climate action goals.

It opened the trading session at $68.30, the shares rose to $68.61 and dropped to $67.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DD points out that the company has recorded -3.11% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -35.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, DD reached to a volume of 6346344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $77.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.72.

Trading performance analysis for DD stock

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, DD shares dropped by -3.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.87 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.20, while it was recorded at 67.26 for the last single week of trading, and 66.05 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.53 and a Gross Margin at +30.92. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.77.

Return on Total Capital for DD is now 5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.98. Additionally, DD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] managed to generate an average of $44,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 11.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]