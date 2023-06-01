Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Stock trading around $44.81 per share: What’s Next?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] loss -5.30% on the last trading session, reaching $44.81 price per share at the time. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM that Dell Technologies to Present at Investor Conference in June.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Sam Burd, president of Client Solutions Group, will present in a fireside chat at the following conference:.

Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference – San Francisco, CATuesday, June 6, 202311:20 a.m. CT / 12:20 p.m. ET.

Dell Technologies Inc. represents 716.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.42 billion with the latest information. DELL stock price has been found in the range of $44.45 to $46.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, DELL reached a trading volume of 9934721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $48.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32.

Trading performance analysis for DELL stock

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.32. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 2.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.62 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.27, while it was recorded at 46.93 for the last single week of trading, and 40.86 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 0.71%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]