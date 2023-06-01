CXApp Inc. [CXAI] Stock trading around $12.30 per share: What’s Next?

CXApp Inc. [NASDAQ: CXAI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.82% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 69.42%. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Technology leader Khurram Sheikh, Chairman & CEO of CXApp Inc. (Nasdaq: CXAI), to deliver Cloud Keynote at the TiEcon 2023.

Prestigious Tech Conference returns to in-person after 3 years of being virtual, drawing in nearly 100,000 attendees from 100 countries over the years.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, CXAI stock rose by 22.39%.

The market cap for the stock reached $156.70 million, with 14.07 million shares outstanding and 1.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.62M shares, CXAI stock reached a trading volume of 23019972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

CXAI Stock Performance Analysis:

CXApp Inc. [CXAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.42. With this latest performance, CXAI shares dropped by -6.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.26 for CXApp Inc. [CXAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.01, while it was recorded at 8.87 for the last single week of trading, and 9.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CXApp Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.29.

CXApp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CXApp Inc. [CXAI] Insider Position Details