Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] fell -9.90% so far this year. What now?

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] surged by $0.58 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $34.99 during the day while it closed the day at $34.87. The company report on May 29, 2023 at 8:03 AM that Conagra Brands Canada Employees Volunteer More Than 200 Hours with GTA-Based Non-profits During Annual Month of Service.

Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG), one of North America’s leading branded food companies, is recognizing its annual Month of Service program – an opportunity for its employees across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico to give back and make a difference in their own communities. During this year’s Month of Service, Conagra Brands employees in Canada volunteered more than 200 hours in support of Seva Food Bank, partnered with The Mississauga Food Bank and Women’s Habitat of Etobicoke, and distributed grants to each non-profit, totaling CAD $85,000. These non-profits benefit the communities surrounding Conagra Brands’ Canadian corporate headquarters in Mississauga.

“We know that real change starts from the ground up and we are committed to building strong, healthy and vibrant communities where our employees live and work,” said Paul Hogan, Vice President and General Manager at Conagra Brands Canada and International. “With these donations, low-income families, children and seniors will be given the support they need to address poverty, food insecurity, counselling needs and more.”.

Conagra Brands Inc. stock has also loss -0.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAG stock has declined by -2.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.86% and lost -9.90% year-on date.

The market cap for CAG stock reached $16.58 billion, with 477.50 million shares outstanding and 474.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, CAG reached a trading volume of 11285456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $42.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 114.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CAG stock trade performance evaluation

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, CAG shares dropped by -8.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.46 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.01, while it was recorded at 34.76 for the last single week of trading, and 36.34 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +24.48. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.70.

Return on Total Capital for CAG is now 9.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.16. Additionally, CAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] managed to generate an average of $49,344 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 8.26%.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: Insider Ownership positions