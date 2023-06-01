Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] Is Currently -2.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [NYSE: CIG] loss -2.16% or -0.05 points to close at $2.27 with a heavy trading volume of 8459694 shares. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 6:14 PM that CEMIG FILES 20-F FORM.

A COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS – CEMIG (“CEMIG”), a publicly held company with shares traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York and Madrid, hereby informs the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (“B3”) and the market in general that it has filed on May 16, 2023, Form 20-F for the 2022 fiscal year (“2022 Form 20-F”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

2022 Form 20-F can be accessed on SEC’s website, at www.sec.gov, or the Company’s Investor Relations website, at http://ri.cemig.com.br.

It opened the trading session at $2.32, the shares rose to $2.325 and dropped to $2.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CIG points out that the company has recorded 16.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -31.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, CIG reached to a volume of 8459694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIG shares is $2.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.57.

Trading performance analysis for CIG stock

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.22. With this latest performance, CIG shares dropped by -5.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.85 for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.33, while it was recorded at 2.34 for the last single week of trading, and 2.19 for the last 200 days.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.16 and a Gross Margin at +19.55. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.74.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais go to 0.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG]