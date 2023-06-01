Coherus BioSciences Inc. [CHRS] fell -48.36% so far this year. What now?

Coherus BioSciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CHRS] loss -1.45% on the last trading session, reaching $4.09 price per share at the time. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Coherus Announces U.S. Launch of UDENYCA® Autoinjector.

– UDENYCA® AI is the only pegfilgrastim prefilled autoinjector product presentation available in the U.S. that can be administered either in-office or at-home –.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. represents 79.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $379.18 million with the latest information. CHRS stock price has been found in the range of $3.60 to $4.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, CHRS reached a trading volume of 7308482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coherus BioSciences Inc. [CHRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHRS shares is $15.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coherus BioSciences Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07.

Trading performance analysis for CHRS stock

Coherus BioSciences Inc. [CHRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.31. With this latest performance, CHRS shares dropped by -46.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.95 for Coherus BioSciences Inc. [CHRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.51, while it was recorded at 4.24 for the last single week of trading, and 8.03 for the last 200 days.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. [CHRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coherus BioSciences Inc. [CHRS]