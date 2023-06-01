CME Group Inc. [CME] Is Currently 0.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CME] gained 0.31% or 0.55 points to close at $178.75 with a heavy trading volume of 6501050 shares. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM that Open Interest Across WTI-Linked Futures Surpasses 500,000 as Global Significance of U.S. Oil Grows.

CME Group, the world’s leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that open interest across its suite of WTI-linked futures, which include WTI Houston (HTT), WTI Midland (WTT) and Mars (YV) spread futures contracts, surpassed 500,000 contracts on Friday, May 19, 2023. Average daily open interest in the Argus-settled contracts has also increased 49% year-to-date as the inclusion of U.S. oil into the Dated Brent pricing mechanism begins.

“As the U.S. has evolved into an export powerhouse, the price of WTI has become the most important barrel in the world,” said Peter Keavey, Global Head of Energy and Environmental Products at CME Group. “We are seeing an increase in participation in our contracts as the market continues to adapt to changing oil dynamics. Open interest across U.S. export grades, which trade at a differential to our benchmark WTI contract, continues to grow and extends through December of 2026 as commercial hedgers increasingly index long-term deals to WTI. We look forward to helping participants across the supply chain continue to manage their crude oil exposure effectively.”.

It opened the trading session at $178.67, the shares rose to $180.53 and dropped to $177.235, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CME points out that the company has recorded 6.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -10.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, CME reached to a volume of 6501050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CME Group Inc. [CME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CME shares is $207.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CME stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CME Group Inc. is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for CME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.63.

Trading performance analysis for CME stock

CME Group Inc. [CME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.18. With this latest performance, CME shares dropped by -4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.42 for CME Group Inc. [CME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 185.84, while it was recorded at 178.14 for the last single week of trading, and 181.84 for the last 200 days.

CME Group Inc. [CME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CME Group Inc. [CME] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.08 and a Gross Margin at +79.91. CME Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +53.71.

Return on Total Capital for CME is now 9.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CME Group Inc. [CME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.69. Additionally, CME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CME Group Inc. [CME] managed to generate an average of $779,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.CME Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CME Group Inc. [CME]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CME Group Inc. go to 4.53%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CME Group Inc. [CME]