China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] Stock trading around $0.62 per share: What’s Next?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CLEU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.46% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.33%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 5:40 PM that China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) (“China Liberal”, the “Company”, “we”, “our”, or “us”), a China-based company that operates two colleges and provides smart campus solutions and other educational services, today announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Ms. Ngai Ngai Lam, Chairwoman and CEO of China Liberal, commented, “Fiscal year 2022 is a year of expansion and exploration for China Liberal, as we completed two major acquisitions and enhanced our service infrastructure and capabilities. The acquisition of Wanwang Investment Limited (“Wanwang”) marks a transformational milestone for China Liberal to directly operate colleges and further expand business scale toward our growth goals, and the acquisition of Oriental Wisdom Cultural Development Co., Ltd. (“Oriental Wisdom”) represents the implementation of the Company’s business strategy to drive business growth in the vocational education industry through integrating enterprises and developing vocational education across various industries. We are glad to see the success of these expansion efforts reflected in our financial results. Our revenue reached $11.60 million for fiscal year 2022, representing an increase of 196.8% from $3.91 million for fiscal year 2021. Our gross profit increased by 117.6% to $6.01 million for fiscal year 2022. What’s more, we actively sought partnerships in the education industry and achieved satisfying results in securing clients and market share during this period. We are positive about our long-term development to be brought by these strategic initiatives in 2022. Looking ahead, we will continue searching for potential acquisition targets to extend our business reach in the education industry, while remain committed to improving our existing services and optimizing our strategic initiatives. We believe we have laid a solid foundation for long-term growth and value-creation for shareholders.”.

Over the last 12 months, CLEU stock dropped by -43.25%.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.80 million, with 29.75 million shares outstanding and 16.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 300.86K shares, CLEU stock reached a trading volume of 7357330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLEU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.33. With this latest performance, CLEU shares dropped by -26.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLEU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.62 for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6924, while it was recorded at 0.5932 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8697 for the last 200 days.

Insight into China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.94 and a Gross Margin at +70.61. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.97.

Return on Total Capital for CLEU is now -4.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.11. Additionally, CLEU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] managed to generate an average of -$46,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

