Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] Stock trading around $208.99 per share: What’s Next?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ: ADP] loss -0.54% on the last trading session, reaching $208.99 price per share at the time. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM that ADP Canada Happiness@Work Index: Canadian Workers Feel Happier in May.

The monthly Index for May reports a National Work Happiness Score of 6.7/10, indicating Canadian workers’ happiness is on the rise.

The ADP Canada monthly Happiness@Work Index (“Index”) for May 2023 reveals Gen Zs are bouncing back from their lowest score to date in April. Those located in Alberta, on the contrary, are showing the steepest month-over-month decrease in their Work Happiness Scores.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. represents 413.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $85.49 billion with the latest information. ADP stock price has been found in the range of $206.17 to $210.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, ADP reached a trading volume of 7408413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADP shares is $231.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Automatic Data Processing Inc. is set at 3.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADP in the course of the last twelve months was 55.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for ADP stock

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.04. With this latest performance, ADP shares dropped by -5.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.89 for Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 215.08, while it was recorded at 211.20 for the last single week of trading, and 232.54 for the last 200 days.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. go to 13.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]