Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] moved up 0.74: Why It’s Important

Atmos Energy Corporation [NYSE: ATO] closed the trading session at $115.28 on 05/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $114.91, while the highest price level was $116.365. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:36 PM that Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter; Tightens Fiscal 2023 Guidance.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) today reported consolidated results for its second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.86 percent and weekly performance of -0.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 869.78K shares, ATO reached to a volume of 6839732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATO shares is $127.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atmos Energy Corporation is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATO in the course of the last twelve months was 106.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ATO stock trade performance evaluation

Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.96. With this latest performance, ATO shares gained by 0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.60 for Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.51, while it was recorded at 114.93 for the last single week of trading, and 113.04 for the last 200 days.

Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.92 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. Atmos Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.42.

Return on Total Capital for ATO is now 5.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.86. Additionally, ATO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] managed to generate an average of $161,530 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Atmos Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atmos Energy Corporation go to 7.80%.

Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]: Insider Ownership positions