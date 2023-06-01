Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS] Revenue clocked in at $2.90 million, down -66.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDS] price surged by 114.81 percent to reach at $0.21. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Aridis Receives Agreement from the FDA on a Single Confirmatory Phase 3 Study of AR-301 and the Clinical Study Design.

A sum of 179136334 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 899.89K shares. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $0.5395 and dropped to a low of $0.2954 until finishing in the latest session at $0.40.

The one-year ARDS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.33. The average equity rating for ARDS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDS shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82.

ARDS Stock Performance Analysis:

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 102.03. With this latest performance, ARDS shares gained by 119.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.59 for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2440, while it was recorded at 0.2266 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8321 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -970.33 and a Gross Margin at +84.24. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -982.56.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARDS] Insider Position Details