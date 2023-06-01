Amphenol Corporation [APH] fell -0.91% so far this year. What now?

Amphenol Corporation [NYSE: APH] loss -1.72% on the last trading session, reaching $75.45 price per share at the time. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Amphenol Announces Second Quarter 2023 Dividend.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved the second quarter 2023 dividend on its Common Stock in the amount of $0.21 per share at its meeting held on May 4, 2023. The Company will pay this second quarter 2023 dividend on July 12, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

About AmphenolAmphenol Corporation is one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks. For more information, visit www.amphenol.com.

Amphenol Corporation represents 595.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.35 billion with the latest information. APH stock price has been found in the range of $75.12 to $76.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, APH reached a trading volume of 7725745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amphenol Corporation [APH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APH shares is $81.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amphenol Corporation is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for APH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for APH in the course of the last twelve months was 29.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for APH stock

Amphenol Corporation [APH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, APH shares dropped by -1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.94 for Amphenol Corporation [APH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.84, while it was recorded at 75.15 for the last single week of trading, and 76.55 for the last 200 days.

Amphenol Corporation [APH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amphenol Corporation [APH] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.66 and a Gross Margin at +31.91. Amphenol Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.07.

Return on Total Capital for APH is now 22.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amphenol Corporation [APH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.44. Additionally, APH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amphenol Corporation [APH] managed to generate an average of $20,904 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Amphenol Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Amphenol Corporation [APH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amphenol Corporation go to 7.47%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amphenol Corporation [APH]