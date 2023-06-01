Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] fell -1.83% so far this year. What now?

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] gained 1.29% on the last trading session, reaching $20.36 price per share at the time. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Albertsons Companies Consolidates its Signature Family of Brands Under Signature SELECT®.

Grocer launches new creative campaign, logo and packaging to celebrate 60 years of the brand’s history representing quality, value and convenience.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) announced today that it will rebrand its Signature Farms®, Signature Care™ and Signature Cafe® products under one master brand, Signature SELECT, which features a refreshed, modern logo, bold packaging and a new marketing campaign designed to build an emotional connection with customers. The transition to Signature SELECT is currently underway across stores including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s and more, and is expected to be complete in early 2024.

Albertsons Companies Inc. represents 539.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.60 billion with the latest information. ACI stock price has been found in the range of $20.06 to $20.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, ACI reached a trading volume of 22825443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $25.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for ACI stock

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, ACI shares dropped by -3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.55 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.52, while it was recorded at 20.11 for the last single week of trading, and 22.24 for the last 200 days.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.94 and a Gross Margin at +25.89. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.09.

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to 8.00%.

