Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] is -50.43% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [NYSE: AAP] traded at a low on 05/31/23, posting a -35.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $72.89. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Advance Auto Parts Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Q1 Net Sales Increased 1.3% to $3.4 Billion; Comparable Store Sales Decreased 0.4%.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Operating Income of $90.0 Million; Operating Income Margin of 2.6%.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21789896 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Advance Auto Parts Inc. stands at 4.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.92%.

The market cap for AAP stock reached $4.31 billion, with 59.44 million shares outstanding and 58.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, AAP reached a trading volume of 21789896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAP shares is $142.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advance Auto Parts Inc. is set at 5.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.55.

How has AAP stock performed recently?

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.58. With this latest performance, AAP shares dropped by -41.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 12.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 16.89 for Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.06, while it was recorded at 104.82 for the last single week of trading, and 149.28 for the last 200 days.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.76 and a Gross Margin at +44.26. Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.50.

Return on Total Capital for AAP is now 11.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.82. Additionally, AAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] managed to generate an average of $7,491 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advance Auto Parts Inc. go to 3.27%.

Insider trade positions for Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]