3M Company [MMM] is -22.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

3M Company [NYSE: MMM] traded at a low on 05/31/23, posting a -2.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $93.31. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 10:05 AM that 3M to invest nearly $150 million to advance capabilities in biopharma filtration technology.

Applying its leadership in biopharma filtration technology, 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced it will invest $146 million dollars to expand its capabilities to further support biotech manufacturing, a fast-growing area of health care which is bringing breakthrough therapies to patients.

The investment will include facility and equipment improvements and the addition of 60 full-time positions in 3M manufacturing facilities in Europe.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6181443 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 3M Company stands at 2.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.13%.

The market cap for MMM stock reached $51.54 billion, with 552.70 million shares outstanding and 543.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, MMM reached a trading volume of 6181443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 3M Company [MMM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMM shares is $116.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMM stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3M Company is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMM in the course of the last twelve months was 72.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has MMM stock performed recently?

3M Company [MMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.34. With this latest performance, MMM shares dropped by -11.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.22 for 3M Company [MMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.22, while it was recorded at 96.07 for the last single week of trading, and 115.69 for the last 200 days.

3M Company [MMM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3M Company [MMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.90 and a Gross Margin at +43.72. 3M Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.88.

Return on Total Capital for MMM is now 12.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3M Company [MMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.56. Additionally, MMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3M Company [MMM] managed to generate an average of $62,793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.3M Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for 3M Company [MMM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3M Company go to 1.65%.

Insider trade positions for 3M Company [MMM]