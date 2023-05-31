why Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $40.92

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.27% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.67%. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Truist Financial Corporation Announces CME Term SOFR as Replacement Reference Rate for Outstanding U.S. Dollar Libor-Linked Securities.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) announced today that, after June 30, 2023, CME Term SOFR will be the replacement reference rate for certain outstanding floating rate and fixed-to-floating rate debt securities and preferred stock issued by Truist Financial Corporation and certain of its subsidiaries that use three-month U.S. dollar LIBOR as the reference rate and that are governed by U.S. law or the law of a U.S. state.

In accordance with the Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act (the “LIBOR Act”) and the regulation issued by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “Board”) on December 16, 2022 implementing the LIBOR Act (the “LIBOR Rule”), three-month CME Term SOFR (the “Board-selected benchmark replacement”) will be the reference rate for calculations of the amount of interest or dividends payable with respect to interest or dividend periods with reference rate determination dates occurring after June 30, 2023 on the securities listed in Annex I hereto (“Legacy LIBOR Securities”).

Over the last 12 months, TFC stock dropped by -35.78%. The one-year Truist Financial Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.02. The average equity rating for TFC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $41.18 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 1.32 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.92M shares, TFC stock reached a trading volume of 10022520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $40.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for TFC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.30.

TFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.67. With this latest performance, TFC shares dropped by -4.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.37 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.27, while it was recorded at 30.69 for the last single week of trading, and 41.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Truist Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.01. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.49.

Return on Total Capital for TFC is now 6.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.65. Additionally, TFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] managed to generate an average of $118,453 per employee.

TFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to -0.29%.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] Insider Position Details