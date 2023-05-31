why Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $81.33

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] slipped around -2.76 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $72.37 at the close of the session, down -3.67%. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 5:50 PM that Mondelēz International Advances Its “Snacking Made Right” ESG Goals.

Confirms progress in mission to lead the future of more sustainable snacking.

Mondelez International Inc. stock is now 8.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MDLZ Stock saw the intraday high of $74.53 and lowest of $72.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 78.59, which means current price is +14.40% above from all time high which was touched on 04/28/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.93M shares, MDLZ reached a trading volume of 10709139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $81.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 107.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has MDLZ stock performed recently?

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.61. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares dropped by -5.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.01 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.13, while it was recorded at 74.76 for the last single week of trading, and 66.05 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.12 and a Gross Margin at +34.63. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.63.

Return on Total Capital for MDLZ is now 7.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.84. Additionally, MDLZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] managed to generate an average of $29,857 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 8.58%.

Insider trade positions for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]