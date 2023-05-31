why JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $160.53

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] jumped around 0.52 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $137.46 at the close of the session, up 0.38%. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Clearwater Analytics and J.P. Morgan Asset Management Integrate Platforms to Power Cutting-Edge Multi-Asset Trading Solution.

Institutional Investing Platform MORGAN MONEY® Connects to Clearwater’s State-of-the-Art Investment Accounting and Reporting Platform.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, and J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced a strategic partnership that will integrate Clearwater with the MORGAN MONEY® global trading platform, allowing permissioned users to easily navigate between both systems. The joint solution will make it easier for financial professionals to have a global, connected view of their investment portfolios and empower them to make real-time investment decisions on the Clearwater and Morgan Money platforms.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock is now 2.51% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JPM Stock saw the intraday high of $137.72 and lowest of $136.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 144.34, which means current price is +11.66% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.63M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 7366801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $160.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 537.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 15.40.

How has JPM stock performed recently?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.41. With this latest performance, JPM shares dropped by -0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.40 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.30, while it was recorded at 136.40 for the last single week of trading, and 129.73 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for JPM is now 5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.69. Additionally, JPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] managed to generate an average of $127,627 per employee.

Earnings analysis for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to -4.33%.

Insider trade positions for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]