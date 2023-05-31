why Exelon Corporation [EXC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $46.04

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] slipped around -0.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $39.34 at the close of the session, down -0.13%. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 5:54 PM that ComEd Annual Energy Efficiency Investment Proposal Provides Customer Savings.

Electric company builds on program that has saved customers more than $7.6 billion.

Building on the award-winning ComEd Energy Efficiency Program, which saved customers $176 million on their electric bills in 2022, ComEd today filed a request with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC), which regulates the state’s public utilities, to expand energy efficiency investments in support of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA). The filing proposes an increase of $119 million compared to ICC-approved rates that went in effect in January of this year.

Exelon Corporation stock is now -9.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXC Stock saw the intraday high of $39.74 and lowest of $39.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.86, which means current price is +1.40% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.49M shares, EXC reached a trading volume of 8406213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exelon Corporation [EXC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $46.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

How has EXC stock performed recently?

Exelon Corporation [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.94. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -7.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.78 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.70, while it was recorded at 39.77 for the last single week of trading, and 41.43 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.56 and a Gross Margin at +24.85. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.77.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.86. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $107,748 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Exelon Corporation [EXC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Insider trade positions for Exelon Corporation [EXC]