why Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $63.34

Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE: DVN] slipped around -1.11 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $46.96 at the close of the session, down -2.31%. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Devon Energy Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results; Declares Quarterly Dividend and Expands Stock-Repurchase Program by 50 Percent to $3 Billion.

The company’s first-quarter conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern) on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Devon Energy Corporation stock is now -22.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DVN Stock saw the intraday high of $47.71 and lowest of $46.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 76.30, which means current price is +6.65% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.06M shares, DVN reached a trading volume of 11230235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVN shares is $63.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Devon Energy Corporation is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

How has DVN stock performed recently?

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.79. With this latest performance, DVN shares dropped by -12.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.43 for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.66, while it was recorded at 48.34 for the last single week of trading, and 61.05 for the last 200 days.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.26 and a Gross Margin at +45.26. Devon Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.05.

Return on Total Capital for DVN is now 50.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 58.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.16. Additionally, DVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] managed to generate an average of $3,310,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Devon Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Devon Energy Corporation go to -2.94%.

Insider trade positions for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]